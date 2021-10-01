This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I transfer money from my USave account?
You can transfer money (up to your daily transfer limit) using the:
ubank app
- Select Transfer from the Tab bar or the More menu
- Tap Transfer if you want to transfer money between accounts, or tap Pay Anyone to transfer money to an external account
- Select From and tap the relevant account
- Select To and choose the relevant account or payee
- Enter the amount and description
- Choose to pay Now, Later or set up a regular payment, then tap Next
- Enter the security code that’s sent to your registered mobile, then tap Next
You can choose to share or save your transaction as a favourite.
Online banking (computer/laptop)
- Select Move Money and then Money Out
Please note:
You won’t be able to transfer money out until all parties on the account have completed their identity verification. Refer to How can I verify my identity? for more information.
BPAY® payments are only available from the USpend transaction account.
BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518
