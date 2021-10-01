How do I transfer money from my USave account?

You can transfer money (up to your daily transfer limit) using the:

ubank app

Select Transfer from the Tab bar or the More menu

Tap Transfer if you want to transfer money between accounts, or tap Pay Anyone to transfer money to an external account

Select From and tap the relevant account

Select To and choose the relevant account or payee

Enter the amount and description

Choose to pay Now, Later or set up a regular payment, then tap Next

Enter the security code that’s sent to your registered mobile, then tap Next

You can choose to share or save your transaction as a favourite.

Online banking (computer/laptop)

Select Move Money and then Money Out

Please note:

You won’t be able to transfer money out until all parties on the account have completed their identity verification. Refer to How can I verify my identity? for more information.

BPAY® payments are only available from the USpend transaction account.

BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518