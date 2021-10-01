This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What happens if someone steals my phone and use Mobile Payment to make fraudulent transactions?
We take fraud very seriously and have established processes which we follow to resolve any fraudulent or suspect transactions. As with any card being lost or stolen, please contact us on 13 30 80 and we will immediately deactivate the Mobile Payment service from your device.