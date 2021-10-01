This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What do I do if I think my password has been compromised?
Change your password immediately if you think it’s been compromised. Here’s how.
ubank app
On the login page, tap Reset Password and follow the prompts,
OR
- Navigate to the More menu
- Tap on Security settings, then Change password and follow the prompts.
Online banking (computer/laptop)
Navigate to Security from the Settings tab and follow the prompts.
Can't find what you're looking for?
If our FAQs don’t have the answers you need, you can reach out to our support team.