How can I request the return of my Unclaimed Money?

To reclaim your funds from the Commonwealth government you will need to:

Verify your identity at Australia Post with your identification documents

Send in certified copies of your Trust documents if your closed account was in the name of your Self-Managed Super Fund

Open a new account, choosing the same product type and setting up the same ownership as the account that was closed, this account can then be used for the funds to be returned. (Please note that new Self-Managed Super Fund accounts can no longer be opened).

When all of the above have been completed, we’ll email you to let you know we’ve sent your request to ASIC. From there, ASIC will take approximately 28 days to process your claim and credit your new account.