This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I request audit information from ubank for a SMSF customer?
Auditors can submit audit certificate requests via http://www.confirmation.com and select ubank (Australia) as the financial responder (note: a fee applies to Auditors submitting audit requests through confirmation).
If you have any questions about this process please email Confirmation at customer.support@confirmation.com
