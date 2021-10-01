This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I receive a Term Deposit statement?
Term deposit statements, letters and notifications are now available online.
Your Term Deposit communications will be uploaded and stored securely within your Online Banking. We’ll alert you when a new statement is available by email.
To access your Term Deposit communications online:
- Log in to http://ubank.com.au/login on your desktop
- Select Statements
- Select Account statements
- Choose the relevant account
- To view the most recent letter, select Most recent then click search
If you want to view any previous letters, simply select Search by date and enter the date range of the letter you wish to view.
You can change delivery options for your Term Deposit communications.
- Log in to http://ubank.com.au/login on your desktop
- Select Admin
- Select Account options
- Select “Online only” or “Online & Post” statement delivery option on each account
- Accept terms and conditions and click save and Ok