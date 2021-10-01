Can I access and transact on a customer’s account if I have a Power of Attorney?

Yes, but first you’ll need to provide certified copies of the Power of Attorney documents and once we’ve reviewed these, we’ll be in touch to set you up with a customer profile.

It will take approximately 5-10 business days to review your documents and process your request. In some cases, depending on the documents, it may take a little longer.

For more information about the process and how to send the required documents, please download our Power of Attorney Information Pack here.

If you have any questions our POA Support Team are here to help. Just email us at customersupportubank@ubank.com.au