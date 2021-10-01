How do I provide my Tax File Number or exemption code?

You need to give us a call on 13 30 80, we’re open from 8am to 8pm (AEDST) Monday to Friday, and 8am to 6pm (AEDST) Saturday and Sunday.

You do not have to provide your TFN, and it is not an offence if you decide not to. If you choose not to, ubank may be required to deduct “Pay As You Go Withholding Tax” at the maximum marginal tax rate (plus Medicare Levy) from interest earned on your account.

Ubank collects this information under the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936.