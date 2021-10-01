This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Why is ubank not on the approved Authorised Deposit Taking Institutions (ADI) list?
Ubank is a division of National Australia Bank and operates under NAB’s banking license (AFSL 230686).
NAB is an authorised deposit-taking institution (ADIs) incorporated in Australia and therefore is covered by the Government guarantee. And ubank is automatically covered under NAB’s license.
