This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Why didn’t I receive a paper statement?
Your USave statements will now be available online only instead of being posted to your address.
Your statements will be uploaded instantly, and stored securely, within your Online Banking. We’ll alert you as soon as a new statement is available.
And, if you ever need a paper copy, you can still download your statement for printing, or ask us to post a statement to you, as needed.