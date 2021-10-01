This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How will you verify my Self-Managed Super Fund (SMSF)?
We need you to send us certified copies of some of your Trust documents.
Here is an easy to follow, step-by-step Guide to verify your Self-Managed Superfund.
Please make sure to follow our certification requirements and mail the relevant documents to:
Ubank PO Box 1466
North Sydney NSW 2059