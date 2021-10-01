This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I update my details?
|Details
|How you update them
|
|In Online Banking
Log in to ubank.com.au on your desktop or laptop. Select Admin, then My Details
In the ubank mobile app (IOS or Android)
Select More, then Profile
|
|By phone
13 30 80
|
|Send us a form:
Complete the Change of Name form, certify the relevant documents and send them to us at the address on the form
|
|Go to Australia Post
Complete the Australia Post form and take the relevant documents to Australia Post
