How do I update my details?

Details How you update them
  • Contact email address
  • Login email address (can only be updated in Online Banking)
  • Home and work contact number
  • Residential and postal address
  • Occupation
 In Online Banking

Log in to ubank.com.au on your desktop or laptop.  Select Admin, then My Details

In the ubank mobile app (IOS or Android)

Select More, then Profile
  • Registered mobile number
  • Registered address for a Self-Managed Super Fund
  • Tax File Number
 By phone
13 30 80
  • Name
 Send us a form:

Complete the Change of Name form, certify the relevant documents and send them to us at the address on the form
  • Addition or removal of a name
  • All of your contact details in one go
 Go to Australia Post
Complete the Australia Post form and take the relevant documents to Australia Post

