This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I change the name used on my account(s)?
- Print out and complete the Change of Name form.
- Refer to: Who can certify my documents? and What are ubank’s certification requirements? to obtain correctly certified copies of the relevant documents.
Post the completed form along with the original certified documents to:
ubank Reply Paid 1466
North Sydney
NSW 2059.
Once we’ve received all your documents, we’ll update the name on all your accounts. We’ll send a confirmation email once this has been done.
