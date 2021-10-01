How can I verify my identity?

You can verify your identity using the Complete your verification here link in the Notifications box from your Online Banking.

Please ensure pop-ups are enabled on your web browser to allow the Identity Verification page to display.

You won’t be able to transfer money out of ubank until all account parties have completed their Identity Verification.

We may require Self-Managed Super Fund customers to submit additional documentation to verify the details of their funds and trustee/s.