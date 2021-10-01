This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Where can I view transfer details of a transaction I made?
ubank app
- Select the relevant Account
- Tap on the relevant transaction to view available transaction details.
Online banking
- Go to Managing, then Payments
- Select the relevant Account
- Click View to display a specific transaction’s details.
