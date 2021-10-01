This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Where can I see the interest rate for my Term Deposit?
Check out your Term Deposit interest rate by logging in to your ubank app on your mobile device or Online banking on your computer/laptop.
ubank app
- Select the Accounts Tab
- Select the relevant term deposit from the Accounts list.
Online banking
- Select Admin, then Account Details
- Select the relevant account and the rate is displayed under Interest.
