This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Where can I see the interest rate for my savings and transactions accounts?
Check out your interest rate for your USave, USaver Reach and USpend transaction account by logging in to the ubank app on your mobile device or Online banking on your computer/laptop.
ubank app
- Select the Accounts tab
- Select the relevant account
- Tap on Interest and progress.
Online banking
- Select Admin, then Account Details
- Select the relevant account and the rate is displayed under Interest.
