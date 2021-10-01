Where can I find how much interest I earned for the previous financial year?

You’d need to select Statements > Interest Statements in your Online Banking.

You can view and download the interest accrued on any open USave or USpend account or Term Deposits.

To get the interest earned on closed accounts, you would need to refer to Account Closing Statements or Maturity Letters you’ve previously received.

If you’ve misplaced these letters, you can reorder them: