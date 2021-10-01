This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Where can I find how much interest I earned for the previous financial year?
You’d need to select Statements > Interest Statements in your Online Banking.
You can view and download the interest accrued on any open USave or USpend account or Term Deposits.
To get the interest earned on closed accounts, you would need to refer to Account Closing Statements or Maturity Letters you’ve previously received.
If you’ve misplaced these letters, you can reorder them:
- For USave & USpend accounts How can I view or request a statement for a USave or a USpend account?
- For Term Deposits How can I order a Term Deposit statement?
