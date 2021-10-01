This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Where can I find information on my accounts for the End of Financial Year?
End of financial year is here. Find key tips on how you can access information and statements for your accounts below.
- Where can I find how much interest I earned for the previous financial year?
- Will I receive a paper statement?
- How can I view a USaver statement?
- How can I order a Term Deposit statement?
- How often will I receive a UHomeLoan statement?
- What’s withholding tax and when is it deducted?
Your EOFY statements will be available within the first week of July. You’ll receive an email once your statements are ready online, we understand some customer’s have received multiple email alerts, rest assured we’re working to get this fixed as soon as possible.