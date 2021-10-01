How do I change my email address?

You can update both your contact and your login email address. You can update your contact email address in the ubank app on your mobile device (iOS or Android) and both your contact and login emails in Online banking via computer/laptop.

ubank app (contact email only)

Navigate to More and select Profile

Select Contact email.

Online banking (contact and login email)

To update your login email address, select Admin and then Login and Security

To update your contact email address, select Admin and then My Details.

Your login and contact email addresses don’t need to be the same, but keep in mind that we may send important information to your contact email address.