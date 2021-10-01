This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Why don’t I earn interest on balances held in a USpend transaction account?
The USpend is a transaction account linked to a Visa Debit card. Any balance held in the USpend account does not earn interest.
This is why a USpend account is linked to a USave savings account and the Sweep functionality can transfer excess funds every night so you can earn our competitive interest rate.