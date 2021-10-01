When and how will my USave Interest rate get paid?

If you meet the USave bonus interest criteria in the current calendar month, you’ll earn bonus interest on eligible amounts in your USave accounts for that month, and the interest will be paid in two credits in the following month:

The first credit is calculated using the base variable rate, and will be visible in the morning of the 1st of the month.

The second credit is the Bonus Interest, which will be processed overnight on the 1st, so please check your account on the 2nd of the month.

In respect of the payment of bonus interest: