This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
When will I receive my ubank Visa Debit Card?
Your ubank Visa Debit Card will arrive 5 – 7 business days after you have opened your USpend account. Your PIN will follow separately within a few days.
We’ll automatically send a card and PIN to your postal address. Please make sure your address is up-to-date before opening a USpend. You can view/amend your postal address by going to Settings > My Details in your Online Banking.
