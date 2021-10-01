When will I receive my ubank Visa Debit Card?

Your ubank Visa Debit Card will arrive 5 – 7 business days after you have opened your USpend account. Your PIN will follow separately within a few days.

We’ll automatically send a card and PIN to your postal address. Please make sure your address is up-to-date before opening a USpend. You can view/amend your postal address by going to Settings > My Details in your Online Banking.