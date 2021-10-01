This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What should I do when I receive a “Payment Authentication” screen during payment?
A “Payment Authentication” screen may appear shortly after you attempt to complete an online purchase. This verification helps ensure the person using your card is you, and protect you from potential fraud. To verify your identity, ubank will send you a secret code to your preferred device. This secret code is required to be entered on the Payment Authentication screen and, if successful, will complete the authentication.