What should I do if my ubank Visa Debit card is lost or stolen?

Login to the ubank app or Online banking (computer/laptop):

ubank app

In the Tab bar navigate to More

Select My Cards. If you have more than one card, tap the required card to select it.

If your card has been permanently lost or stolen:

Tap Block and replace my card, then click Next and Confirm

If you’ve misplaced your card and want to block it while you look for it:

Move the Temporarily block my card toggle to green

If your card is damaged:

Tap Replace a damaged card, then click Next

Online banking:

Select Managing, then Accounts

Select your USpend card

If your card has been permanently lost or stolen:

Click on the Block card box

Select your card and click continue

Click confirm to receive a security code

Input the code and click Submit.

If you’ve misplaced your card and want to block it while you look for it:

Click Block Card

If your card is damaged:

Click New card

Please note: Your card will be permanently cancelled if a temporary block has been in place for 5 weeks.

If you need to order a new card and your existing card is linked to mobile payment on your mobile, make sure you deactivate the service.

For help, read our FAQ How do I cancel the Mobile Payment service? Once your new card is issued, you’ll be able to re-register it for mobile payment.