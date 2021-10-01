This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What should I do if my ubank Visa Debit card is lost or stolen?
Login to the ubank app or Online banking (computer/laptop):
ubank app
- In the Tab bar navigate to More
- Select My Cards. If you have more than one card, tap the required card to select it.
If your card has been permanently lost or stolen:
- Tap Block and replace my card, then click Next and Confirm
If you’ve misplaced your card and want to block it while you look for it:
- Move the Temporarily block my card toggle to green
If your card is damaged:
- Tap Replace a damaged card, then click Next
Online banking:
- Select Managing, then Accounts
- Select your USpend card
If your card has been permanently lost or stolen:
- Click on the Block card box
- Select your card and click continue
- Click confirm to receive a security code
- Input the code and click Submit.
If you’ve misplaced your card and want to block it while you look for it:
- Click Block Card
If your card is damaged:
- Click New card
Please note: Your card will be permanently cancelled if a temporary block has been in place for 5 weeks.
If you need to order a new card and your existing card is linked to mobile payment on your mobile, make sure you deactivate the service.
For help, read our FAQ How do I cancel the Mobile Payment service? Once your new card is issued, you’ll be able to re-register it for mobile payment.
