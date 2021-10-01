This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What limits apply to my ubank Visa Debit card?
When using your ubank Visa Debit card, we always recommend pressing ‘Credit’ to ensure you are protected by Visa’s Zero liability for fraudulent transactions; see our Terms and Conditions for details.
However, when withdrawing money from an ATM in Australia or requesting Cash Out while in store, you need to press Savings.
The table below details the limits that apply when using your card.
|When?
|Account to Select
|Card Limit
|Important to know
|Withdrawing cash
From an Australian ATM or requesting Cash Out in Store.
|SAVINGS
|$2,000 per day.
|If you do not have enough money in your USpend transaction account, funds will be automatically pulled from your linked USave (if the funds are available).
|Making a purchase
Using your Card (including online & overseas) to make a purchase.
|CREDIT
|Up to your USpend available balance.
|Your USpend available balance will be immediately debited by the amount of the transaction, but it can take up to 5 business days for the transaction to appear in your Internet Banking.
|Using Tap to Pay or Mobile Payment
|CREDIT
|You’re only limited by the available funds in your USpend account. However, merchants may have their own limit that applies. You’ll need to check with the merchant when making a contactless purchase.
|There is no need for a signature or PIN (unless the merchant requires this for security purposes).
Your USpend account available balance will be immediately debited by the amount of the transaction, but it can take up to 5 business days for the transaction to appear in your Internet Banking.
|Withdrawing cash while overseas
From an acceptable ATM.
|CREDIT
|$2,000 per day.
|Select Credit at the ATM while Overseas.
|Making a purchase while overseas
Using your card (including online overseas) to make a purchase.
|CREDIT
|Up to your USpend available balance.
|Your USpend transaction account will be immediately debited by the amount of the transaction, but it can take up to 5 business days for it to appear.
Please keep in mind that overseas transactions will incur fees charged by other merchants/ATM operators.
