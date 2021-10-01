What limits apply to my ubank Visa Debit card?

When using your ubank Visa Debit card, we always recommend pressing ‘Credit’ to ensure you are protected by Visa’s Zero liability for fraudulent transactions; see our Terms and Conditions for details.

However, when withdrawing money from an ATM in Australia or requesting Cash Out while in store, you need to press Savings.

The table below details the limits that apply when using your card.