What is the Contactless (Tap & PIN) function on NAB ATMs?

Contactless (Tap & PIN) provides you with the option to ‘Tap’ your USpend card instead of ‘Inserting’ it, before entering your PIN and starting your transaction. This is available on all NAB ATMs with the Tap & PIN functionality.

Some NAB ATMs will display a flashing Contactless Symbol to indicate where you should tap your USpend card, while other ATMs will have a Decal (i.e. sticker) on the Contactless Card Readers of the ATMs to help you locate where to tap.

Make sure your USpend card is activated for contactless payments and contactless withdrawals, click here for more information.