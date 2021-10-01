What is a chargeback?

A “chargeback” is where a customer’s bank reverses all, or part, of the amount of the disputed transaction back to a merchant’s bank in accordance with the applicable card scheme rules set by Visa.

Below is an overview of what you can expect, when dealing with a chargeback:

You raise a dispute by contacting us.

We stop calculating interest on the disputed amount.

We send the dispute to the merchant’s bank.

The merchant bank refers the dispute to the merchant and they either accept the claim or further investigate under scheme rules.

If the merchant bank accepts the dispute, a credit is posted to your account.

If the merchant bank does not accept the dispute, further investigation is completed and you are advised.

Depending on scheme rules the process continues until resolution is complete.

Please lodge your dispute with us immediately; otherwise we may not be able to assist you due to the timeframe set in the applicable card scheme rules (Visa) to resolve disputed transactions.