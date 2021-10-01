What happens when I am overseas and I am shopping online?

If you have a USpend transaction account, we need to know if you’re travelling overseas so that we don’t block overseas transactions on your account.

In the iOS app: Go to My Cards, Going Overseas? and enter your trip details.

In the Android app: Go to Menu, Overseas Travel. Click Add a trip and enter your trip details.

Please note: So you don’t have any issues using your account while you’re away, make sure you can receive security codes on your registered mobile device by setting up push notifications. For help, check out How do I set up push notifications?