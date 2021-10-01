This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What are digital wallets and how do I set them up?
Digital wallets let you make contactless payments without the need to have a physical card with you.
We currently support the following digital wallets:
- Apple Pay
- Ubank Tap Pay in the Android ubank app
- Samsung Pay
- Google Pay
- FitBit Pay
- Garmin Pay
To register for digital wallets you’ll need:
- A compatible mobile device
- To download the ubank app to that device
- To have an USpend transaction account.
Then:
- Go to Tap & Pay (Android) or Apple Pay (iOS)
- Follow the prompts as they guide you through the registration process for your USpend Visa Debit card
- Select your preferred payment security option.
Once set up, you can start using your mobile to make contactless payments with your new digital wallet.
Please note: It can take up to 1 business day after you have opened your USpend transaction account before your USpend VISA debit card can be added to your digital wallet.