Do I need to call to activate my ubank VISA Debit Card?

No, your ubank VISA Debit Card is ready to go when you receive it.

For security reasons, you’ll need to activate contactless payments on your card. To do this, simply make a transaction in-store using your Card and PIN together, ensuring you choose either CREDIT or VISA DEBIT options. Your contactless payments function will then be enabled immediately.

Remember you can change your PIN anytime at any NAB ATM.