Can I choose my own ubank VISA Debit card PIN?

Yes, you can set a PIN of your own choice. There are two ways you can do this.

1. In the ubank banking app on Android and iOS

Go to ‘More’ menu and select “My Cards” option

Choose the card for which you want to set a PIN

The select ‘Set card PIN’ from the list of options

Follow the instructions and you’ll be able to set up a new PIN

2. You can also change ubank Visa Debit card PIN at any NAB ATM nationwide

Go to your nearest NAB ATM

Insert your ubank Visa Debit card and enter your current PIN

Choose the option to ‘select new PIN’ and follow the prompts on the screen

You won’t be charged for changing your PIN, and you can change it as many times as you like.

Please check our terms and conditions for full details on selecting your new PIN.