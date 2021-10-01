This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Can I choose my own ubank VISA Debit card PIN?
Yes, you can set a PIN of your own choice. There are two ways you can do this.
1. In the ubank banking app on Android and iOS
- Go to ‘More’ menu and select “My Cards” option
- Choose the card for which you want to set a PIN
- The select ‘Set card PIN’ from the list of options
- Follow the instructions and you’ll be able to set up a new PIN
2. You can also change ubank Visa Debit card PIN at any NAB ATM nationwide
- Go to your nearest NAB ATM
- Insert your ubank Visa Debit card and enter your current PIN
- Choose the option to ‘select new PIN’ and follow the prompts on the screen
You won’t be charged for changing your PIN, and you can change it as many times as you like.
Please check our terms and conditions for full details on selecting your new PIN.
