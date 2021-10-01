This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Why is my available balance different to my current balance?
The available balance shows the funds that are available for you to use straight away.
The current balance may include any transactions waiting to be processed such as Automatic Savings Plans or Debit Card transactions waiting to be cleared.
