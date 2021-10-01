What is the minimum and maximum amount I can have in my USave?

There is no minimum balance and the combined maximum balance of all your USave accounts is $5 million per customer, this includes joint accounts.

Please keep in mind, if you meet the eligibility criteria for the USave Savings Bonus, the bonus interest rate will be applicable on the first $250,000 of your combined balance held in your USave savings accounts, including joint accounts. Any remaining balance greater than $250,000 will earn the USave base variable rate.

Balances held in your USpend transaction account are not eligible for the USave bonus interest rate.