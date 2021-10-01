What happens if I don’t have enough money in my USpend account to complete a transaction?

There are circumstances where a Live Sweep will move money from your linked USave savings account to your USpend transaction account to allow a transaction to go through.

A Live Sweep will only happen when:

You select Savings for in-store purchases in Australia made using your Visa Debit Card

You select Savings to withdraw funds from an ATM (up to $2,000 per day)

We receive a Direct Debit request on your USpend BSB and account number

You transfer out of your USpend using BPAY® or Money Out from Online Banking

In all other circumstances, if you don’t have sufficient cleared funds in your USpend the transaction will be declined and you can only transfer or spend up to your USpend available balance.

Unfortunately, the Live Sweep function will not work if you are overseas.

Live Sweep is not available for in-store purchases outside Australia. Live Sweep is also not available when you select Credit at either an EFTPOS Terminal or ATM, or if you use Tap & Pay.

BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518