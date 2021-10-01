What are my options at maturity for my Term Deposit?

Before your Term Deposit matures, there are 4 things you can ask us to do with your account at maturity:

Re-invest Principal and Interest (and add more cash if you like).

Re-invest Principal only, and pay out the Interest.

Re-invest a reduced amount.

Close the account.

If you want to update your instructions digitally, please let us know at least 2 working days before maturity.

If you choose to invest the current principal amount (or more) with us for a new term, you may be eligible for the Term Deposit Loyalty Bonus of 0.10% p.a., which is added on top of the standard interest rate applicable at rollover. You’ll need to keep the full amount in your new Term Deposit until its scheduled maturity date to earn the Loyalty Bonus.

We’ll remind you when your Term Deposit is about mature via email or post to the Postal address saved against your profile. You can also set up calendar reminders that your Term Deposit is maturing via the ubank app. (iOS only)

To update your Maturity instructions digitally check out this FAQ “How do I provide maturity instructions for my Term Deposit?”