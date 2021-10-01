How will I know when my ubank Term Deposit is maturing?

You can see all your Term Deposit account details including the start and maturity date when you:

Log in to the ubank app (iOS only)

Select your Term Deposit account

View the maturity date by scrolling on your Term Deposit’s timeline

Set up a calendar reminder that your Term Deposit is maturing.

Log in to Online banking

Select Admin > Account Details > Select Term Deposit

We’ll also send you a reminder via email or post to the postal address saved against your profile, a few weeks before your Term Deposit Matures.

If you want to update your instructions digitally, please let us know at least 2 working days before maturity. Make sure to let us know what you’d like to do with your money before the maturity date or it will automatically roll over.