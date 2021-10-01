This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How will I know when my ubank Term Deposit is maturing?
You can see all your Term Deposit account details including the start and maturity date when you:
Log in to the ubank app (iOS only)
- Select your Term Deposit account
- View the maturity date by scrolling on your Term Deposit’s timeline
- Set up a calendar reminder that your Term Deposit is maturing.
Log in to Online banking
- Select Admin > Account Details > Select Term Deposit
We’ll also send you a reminder via email or post to the postal address saved against your profile, a few weeks before your Term Deposit Matures.
If you want to update your instructions digitally, please let us know at least 2 working days before maturity. Make sure to let us know what you’d like to do with your money before the maturity date or it will automatically roll over.
