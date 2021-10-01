This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How many ubank accounts can I open or hold?
The number of accounts and balance limit per account are detailed in the table below.
|Product
|Maximum number of account
|Maximum combined balance
|USave
|10
|$5 Million
|USaver Reach*
|1
|$5,000
|USpend
|1 Single Account and 1 Joint Account
|$1 Million
|USaver SMSF*
|10
|$5 Million
|Term Deposit**
|No Limit
|$2 Million per account
|Term Deposit SMSF**
|No Limit
|$2 Million per account
* You can no longer open a USaver Reach or a USaver SMSF account.
** You can no longer open a Term Deposit or a SMSF Term Deposit.
Can't find what you're looking for?
If our FAQs don’t have the answers you need, you can reach out to our support team.