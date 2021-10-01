This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How long does it take for an Automatic Savings Plan transfer to clear?
It can take between 3 and 5 business days.
During this time, the funds will appear as part of your Current Balance and you will begin earning interest right away.
You won’t be able to withdraw the funds until they have cleared and become part of your Available Balance.
