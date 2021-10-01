This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I stop Direct Debits set up on my USpend?
You can stop any Direct Debit set up with your BSB and account number from Online Banking by going to Managing > Accounts > Select your USpend > Manage Direct Debits.
Once you’re there, click Stop next to the relevant direct debit and click the Confirm button.
If the Direct Debit was set up using your ubank Visa Debit Card details (card number, expiry date, CVV number), you will need to call the person/company who is debiting your account.