How do I qualify for bonus interest on my USaver SMSF?

To receive the bonus you must not make any withdrawals during the month.

During the month your account will always display the USaver SMSF Standard Variable Rate. The Bonus Interest will automatically be applied to all eligible accounts on the last day of the month.

To confirm you received the bonus in previous months, you can refer to your Transaction History in online banking, look for the entry “PLEASE NOTE INTEREST RATE EFFECTIVE FROM….”.

Transfers between your other ubank SMSF accounts held in the same fund name don’t count as withdrawals, so you’ll still qualify for the bonus if you decide to open other accounts in your fund’s name.