This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I deposit money into my USave savings account?
There are a number of ways you can make a deposit:
- BPAY® – Our biller code is 768374 and your customer reference number is your account number (without the BSB 082991). When transferring money into your account with BPAY, there’s a limit of $10,000 per transaction
- Online transfer – Using the ubank BSB number (082991) and your account number
- Credit your salary – Give your employer your USave account name, BSB and account number so they can set this up for you.
Please note:
Your external bank may have some restrictions on how much money you can transfer every day so please check with them.
Ubank does not accept or issue cheques.
BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518