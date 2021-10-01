This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I deposit money into my Term Deposit account?
You have 7 calendar days from the date you open your account to transfer money into your Term Deposit. You can deposit by:
- Online transfer from an external account: Use the ubank BSB number (082991) and your Term Deposit account number.
Your external bank may have some restrictions on how much money you can transfer every day, so please check with them.
- BPAY®: Our biller code is 768374 and your customer reference number is your Term Deposit account number (without the BSB 082991). When funding your Term Deposit account with BPAY, there is a limit of $10,000 per transaction.
BPAY® is a registered trademark of BPAY Pty. Ltd. ABN 69 079 137 518.
- Transfer money from USave: In Online Banking, go to Move Money; Fund Term Deposit
If you want to transfer money from a USave account to a Term Deposit which has been invested in a new term, please give us a call on 13 30 80. You have 7 calendar days after the maturity date to add or withdraw funds from your Term Deposit.