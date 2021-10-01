This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I add a second applicant to a joint application?
A Second Applicant can be added to a joint application by selecting RETRIEVE APPLICATION from any of our Savings, USpend product application pages.
To retrieve an application – Click here and select RETRIEVE APPLICATION
To be added to a joint account you will need:
- The application reference number given to the First Applicant (person who submitted the application);
- The First Applicant’s last name; and
- The Second Applicant’s email address.
Can't find what you're looking for?
If our FAQs don’t have the answers you need, you can reach out to our support team.