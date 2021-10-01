This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How can I switch my regular payments and direct debits to my USpend?
There are two ways to do this:
- Contact each organisation who currently debits or credits your account and advise them of your new USpend BSB and Account number;
OR
- Complete and sign the Account Switching Consent Form and forward it onto ubank via the Secure Mail facility of your Online Banking.