This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Can I use my USpend account to set up Direct Debits?
Yes, by providing your USpend account details to the company/person who is to debit your account.
- Your BSB number is 082-991.
- Your account number – which you can find the Overview page of your Online Banking.
If you are required to provide a branch location for your Direct Debit, please provide them with: “North Sydney”.
If there isn’t enough money in your USpend to cover the full amount of a direct debit, funds will automatically be pulled from your Linked USave available balance.
Your USave account can’t be used to set up direct debits.