Can I make transfers to and from my ubank account when I’m overseas?

Yes. If you can receive security codes via SMS or push notifications on your registered mobile while you’re away, you can transfer money using the ubank app on your mobile or Online banking on a computer/laptop.

To get security codes while overseas, make sure you do the following steps before travelling:

Download the ubank app (iOS or Android)

Register your mobile device

Enable push notifications so you can receive security codes without the need for roaming.

To register and enable push notifications in the app:

In the Tab bar, navigate to More

Select Push Notifications and then Setup Push Notifications

Register your device by entering the device name (if you haven’t already)

Tap on Send SMS security code

Answer your security question

In the Tab bar navigate to More, tap Push Notifications and make sure the toggle is selected green.

If you can’t receive security codes while away, you’ll only be able to make transfers up to $5,000 per business day to your linked account (which has been verified for 10 days).