Can I add more money to my ubank Term Deposit?

Yes, but only within 7 calendar days of your Term Deposit maturing (including the maturity date).

To add more money, simply transfer using your BSB & Account Number or BPAY the additional funds using your Term Deposit account details.

If you are looking to top up your Term Deposit account on the weekend, please check with your external bank whether they have Fast Payments. Funds can be credited to a ubank Term Deposit via Fast Payment and will be received 24/7 365 days a year if the Term Deposit is within the 7 day funding windows outlined above.