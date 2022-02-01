Why do I have to have a unique mobile number?

For higher security purposes, we require our customers to each have their own unique mobile number. A unique mobile number ensures you can do things like authenticate transactions and other actions made on your account(s) – so we know it’s you. It’s just one of the many ways we help protect you and your accounts.

If you don’t have your own unique mobile number, you won’t be able to use online banking or the app after we upgrade your banking experience. Instead, you will need to call us to use your account or to move your funds to another bank.

If you don’t think the above options are suitable for your circumstance or would like assistance in transferring your money, even after the upgrade, please call us on 13 30 80 to discuss and we can help you through all your options. Our team are available between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).