What’s the difference between a Spend and a Save account?

Your Spend account lets you transfer money and make purchases using the linked Visa Debit card or your digital wallet. Our Spend account is like the transaction accounts you might have used in the past, we’ve just added a few features. To find out more, check out our Spend page.

Just like your Spend account, you can transfer and pay directly from your Save account. As an added bonus, your Save account also earns interest. To find out more, check out our Save page.